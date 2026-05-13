Laid-off employee regrets moving to Indian firm despite 25% salary jump

Trading the high-perk lifestyle of an MNC for a 25% salary hike at a traditional Indian firm initially felt like a nightmare for one professional. From receiving a laptop covered in insect debris to enduring weeks of silent lunch hours, the employee’s viral outcry about "culture shock" painted a bleak picture of life without "Fun Fridays." However, after a wave of blunt feedback from the Reddit community, their stance shifted dramatically. The user eventually admitted to feeling "privileged and spoiled" by the luxuries of their previous work, realising that the stress of a new environment, rather than a toxic culture, was likely the true source of their frustration.

An employee’s struggle with ‘dry’ Indian office culture has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Joined Indian Company After MNC Layoff,” an employee wrote on Reddit, adding, “I was laid off in January over email and was searching for jobs for 3 months. I was extremely stressed having been recently married and had to pay off car EMIs. So after 3-4 rejections from interviews and 200+ applications, I received an offer from an Indian company. I did not think twice and accepted it after hearing all my ex-colleagues (who also got laid off) said the job market is very dry and more layoffs will happen.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual continued that the shift from an MNC to an Indian firm gave them an “extreme cultural shock”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual continued that the shift from an MNC to an Indian firm gave them an “extreme cultural shock”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling the days in the MNC, the person shared, “The MNC sent me a joining kit, had free health and wellness benefits, free meals, regular fun Friday sessions, even random team engagement sessions with the leadership! My calendar used to be full of events and invites and catchups. I worked from home most days and only went to office once a quarter. And when I did, I ate lunch with the entire team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the days in the MNC, the person shared, “The MNC sent me a joining kit, had free health and wellness benefits, free meals, regular fun Friday sessions, even random team engagement sessions with the leadership! My calendar used to be full of events and invites and catchups. I worked from home most days and only went to office once a quarter. And when I did, I ate lunch with the entire team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They claimed that, in contrast, their days at the new office looked rather bleak. “It’s been almost a month here at this Indian company and for 20 days I have only been finding corners to sit alone and eat lunch by myself. Everyday I come to the office at 10 AM, wish good morning to 2 senior managers and just sit…the entire day. Alone. There are about 20 people who come and sit in the same room but nobody talks to each other. They just sit and work. And burp. And sometimes ask each other work related questions. Then I see 2-3 people walk out for lunch, nobody has ever asked me to sit with them. The rest go out in groups of 2 or 3 and most sit alone as well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They claimed that, in contrast, their days at the new office looked rather bleak. “It’s been almost a month here at this Indian company and for 20 days I have only been finding corners to sit alone and eat lunch by myself. Everyday I come to the office at 10 AM, wish good morning to 2 senior managers and just sit…the entire day. Alone. There are about 20 people who come and sit in the same room but nobody talks to each other. They just sit and work. And burp. And sometimes ask each other work related questions. Then I see 2-3 people walk out for lunch, nobody has ever asked me to sit with them. The rest go out in groups of 2 or 3 and most sit alone as well.” {{/usCountry}}

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The person further alleged receiving an “old 2016 laptop that had insect poo on it,” and added, “It pays decent. 25% more than what I was making at the MNC. But this is a typical 10-6 without any bells and whistles.”

The individual expressed that the situation left them “stressed” and "clueless."

What did social media say?

Reddit users didn’t hold back in their responses to the post, with many giving the employee a reality check.

An individual posted, “As an antisocial person, this is like a dream job. I hate all those MNC gimmicks that you listed.” Another expressed, “Apart from that laptop, things are fine, man. You're not being bothered by anyone or any such fake celebrations or fake formalities. They're all there to work, earn, and pay EMIs. It's a blessing to have such an environment.”

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A third added, “I don't know why people expect so much from a job apart from good pay and a culture that is not breathing down your neck 24/7, both of which you are getting. If you find that the people are so quiet, then be the social energy and have them indulge. If you can't do that, then don't blame the company; it's you.”

Also Read: From IIT rejection to Microsoft: Man shares how he landed ₹1.2 crore job after years of setbacks

A fourth wrote, “Fancy office ka former employee discovers perks aren't the same across companies. Shocker. I don't mean to discourage you, OP, but you sound a little privileged. For what it's worth, it's good you got another job with better pay, as long as no one interferes with you or your work, it's not a big deal.”

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The fellow Reddit user's remarks prompted the OP to share an edit to their post. The employee wrote, “I realised within one hour with all your comments that I was privileged and spoiled with WFH and decent WLB. I’m just stressed about a new job I guess.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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