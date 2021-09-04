Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Landlord discovers tenant left behind 19 tarantulas and a python

“Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn,” reads a part of the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The image shows one of the tarantula spiders discovered by the landlord.(Facebook/@mrdrewandhisanimalstoo)

A post shared on Facebook about 19 tarantula spiders and a python has left people intrigued – and somewhat sad. Shared on the page Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, the post details how a landlord discovered the arachnids and the reptile that their talent abandoned before leaving.

“Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn,” reads a part of the post. The share further describes that the animals were left without water and that caused the death of four spiders among the 19. The post also shares how keeping tarantulas as pets is illegal in Maine. “All are doing well now. Never a dull moment in my world,” reads the concluding lines of the post.

The Facebook share is complete with different images of the tarantulas and the python.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 700 reactions. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“I’m so sad to see this but, so grateful you are here in Maine and the landlord knew to call you for help. Thank you so much. You all do such great work,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awe so sad for the animals that didn't survive but good for the ones you rescued,” shared another. “Thank you for rescuing them and taking such good care of them,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

