Larry the cat ‘shares’ that it is yet to find PM Rishi Sunak's wallet

11 years after being introduced to 10 Downing Street, Larry the Cat has a sizable fan base. The Cabinet office's Chief Mouser, was recruited by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to deal with rats seen near the Prime Minister's residence. Since then, Larry the cat has been a part of the area and even has an official Twitter handle.

In a recent Tweet, Larry the Cat has made it clear that he is not Rishi Sunak's cat. The Chief Mouser tweeted, "No, I'm not "Rishi Sunak's cat," next to a photo of the cat standing on a podium in Downing Street. In the Tweet, it further added some points like, "I live here permanently; politicians are temporary residents. Some of them very temporary." The cat also said that it believes that Rishi Sunak is not off to a great start and that it has not found Sunak's wallet yet.

Take a look at the Tweet made by Larry the cat here:

Since this Tweet was shared, it has been liked 34,000 times and also has several comments. Many people were amused by this Tweet. One person in the comments said, "Stay strong, Larry! You definitely should be PM for life." Another person added, "I hope he is providing you with high-class treats (after all, he can afford better than Dreamies!) Get what you can while you can, cos you don't know how long he'll be the newest tenant!" "Work harder on the wallet. Then you can bargain over the dog," added a third.