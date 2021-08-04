Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Laughter-like call of this Kookaburra bird intrigues people. Seen clip yet?

“I found my new alarm sound,” joked an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The image taken from the clip on Instagram shows a Kookaburra bird,.(Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

There are certain videos on the Internet that are absolutely intriguing and people often end up watching them on loop. This clip showcasing the call of a Kookaburra bird is one such clip. There is a chance that the video will keep you hooked till then end.

San Diego Zoo took to Instagram to share the video. “Kookaburras, start your engines,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the laughter-like call of the bird. Make sure to turn on the video’s volume to enjoy the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say about the video.

“One of my all-time favourite sounds!” wrote an Instagram user. “I heard a Kookaburra go off like this in the Lone Pine animal Preserve in Brisbane, Australia. It was incredible. I wish I had one in my backyard. I love that sound. It's so magical,” shared another. “I found my new alarm sound,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

