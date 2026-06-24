Lawyer refuses to sue friend who owes her ₹5 lakh: ‘Fighting for this amount is not worth it’

A lawyer has revealed why she decided not to take legal action against a friend who owes her ₹5 lakh, saying the time and effort involved in a court battle did not seem worth the amount she hoped to recover. A lawyer explains why she is choosing not to sue a friend over ₹5 lakh. (Unsplash)

Lawyer Joshiba Dev shared the experience in an Instagram video, explaining that although she had considered filing a case, she ultimately chose to treat it as a lesson.

“Go file a case” Joshiba said her friend bluntly told her that he would not return the money and challenged her to approach the court.

“A friend who owes me five lakh rupees said to my face that hey go file a case, go to the court, I am not going to give your money back,” she said.

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While she acknowledged that her friend may be struggling financially, she added that she too was dealing with her own difficulties and was only asking for her money back.

“I understand that probably he said this because he is in a really tough situation but listen, I am in a tough situation too and I am asking for my own money,” she said.

Why she decided not to file a case Joshiba explained that she considered the possibility of winning the case after years of litigation but questioned whether she would actually be able to recover the money.

“I was deciding if I should file a case against him or not. Then I decided I am not going to file a case,” she said.

As a lawyer, Joshiba knows the ins and outs of the system. She said a case could take two to three years to conclude, and even if the judgement came in her favour, there was no guarantee the money would be recovered.

“And say at the end of the third year the judgment is passed in my favour where he has to pay me the money but what if his situation is still the same? What if he is still bankrupt? What if his condition has not improved at all and he files for insolvency?” she wondered.