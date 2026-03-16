Lebanese influencer Natalie Kamal El-Din fighting for life after Israel attack that killed her husband, daughter
Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly fighting for her life after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Aramoun
Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly fighting for her life after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Aramoun area killed her husband, photographer and director Mohammad Shehab, and their young daughter Talin.
According to a report in Al-Akhbar, the strike targeted an apartment building in the Mount Lebanon town, leaving several people injured and killing at least three individuals. Mohammad Shehab and his daughter were taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. Natalie El-Din remains hospitalised and is said to be in critical condition.
Airstrike hits residential building
The attack struck a residential building in Aramoun, a town roughly 10 kilometres south of Beirut that has been sheltering many displaced families in recent months. Lebanon’s health ministry initially reported three deaths and injuries to a child following the strike.
Emergency responders rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, but Shehab and his daughter later succumbed to their wounds. Social media users and local media reports said Natalie was also injured in the strike and is still battling for her life.
Who is Natalie Kamal El-Din?
Natalie Kamal El-Din, also known as Natalie Shehab, is an influencer and stylist who was married to photographer Mohammad Shehab.
She is the founder of Lebanese clothing brand Stiloso Boutique.
Natalie has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, where she curated a picture-perfect feed. She frequently shared happy photographs of her family alongside glamorous vacation shots.
Her daughter died a few days short of her fourth birthday. In March 2025, the family had celebrated Talin’s third birthday with a cake and balloons, shows Natalie’s Instagram feed.
Young mother fights for life
A humanitarian appeal circulating online said the young mother urgently requires blood donations.
“Urgent humanitarian appeal: Young mother Natalie Kamal El-Din, who lost her daughter and her photographer husband, Mohamed Shehab, in an airstrike two days ago, is in dire need of O+ blood units and is in critical condition,” a notice published in Ya Sour stated.
“Anyone able to donate is kindly requested to go to Bashamoun Specialized Hospital or contact her uncle Abu Ali,” the notice further said, providing Ali’s phone number.
Who was Mohammad Shehab?
Mohammad Shehab was a prominent figure in Lebanon’s visual production industry and was widely recognised for his work in aerial photography using drones. Originally from the southern town of Barashit, he built a reputation as a skilled photographer and director.
During his career, he contributed to several television and film productions. Most recently, he worked on the series Mawlana, which is currently airing on MBC, and the Lebanese channel Al Jadeed during the Ramadan drama season.
Shehab was also known for documenting activities of the Lebanese Army, filming military exercises, missions and official events using drone technology.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More