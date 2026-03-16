Lebanese influencer Natalie Kamal El-Din fighting for life after Israel attack that killed her husband, daughter

According to a report in Al-Akhbar, the strike targeted an apartment building in the Mount Lebanon town, leaving several people injured and killing at least three individuals. Mohammad Shehab and his daughter were taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. Natalie El-Din remains hospitalised and is said to be in critical condition.

Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly fighting for her life after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Aramoun area killed her husband, photographer and director Mohammad Shehab, and their young daughter Talin.

Emergency responders rushed the victims to nearby hospitals, but Shehab and his daughter later succumbed to their wounds. Social media users and local media reports said Natalie was also injured in the strike and is still battling for her life.

The attack struck a residential building in Aramoun, a town roughly 10 kilometres south of Beirut that has been sheltering many displaced families in recent months. Lebanon’s health ministry initially reported three deaths and injuries to a child following the strike.

Natalie Kamal El-Din, also known as Natalie Shehab, is an influencer and stylist who was married to photographer Mohammad Shehab.

She is the founder of Lebanese clothing brand Stiloso Boutique.

Natalie has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, where she curated a picture-perfect feed. She frequently shared happy photographs of her family alongside glamorous vacation shots.

Her daughter died a few days short of her fourth birthday. In March 2025, the family had celebrated Talin’s third birthday with a cake and balloons, shows Natalie’s Instagram feed.

Young mother fights for life A humanitarian appeal circulating online said the young mother urgently requires blood donations.

“Urgent humanitarian appeal: Young mother Natalie Kamal El-Din, who lost her daughter and her photographer husband, Mohamed Shehab, in an airstrike two days ago, is in dire need of O+ blood units and is in critical condition,” a notice published in Ya Sour stated.

“Anyone able to donate is kindly requested to go to Bashamoun Specialized Hospital or contact her uncle Abu Ali,” the notice further said, providing Ali’s phone number.

Who was Mohammad Shehab? Mohammad Shehab was a prominent figure in Lebanon’s visual production industry and was widely recognised for his work in aerial photography using drones. Originally from the southern town of Barashit, he built a reputation as a skilled photographer and director.

During his career, he contributed to several television and film productions. Most recently, he worked on the series Mawlana, which is currently airing on MBC, and the Lebanese channel Al Jadeed during the Ramadan drama season.

Shehab was also known for documenting activities of the Lebanese Army, filming military exercises, missions and official events using drone technology.