Leopard jumps over gate of house, takes away pet dog. Watch

The video of leopard jumping over the gate of a house to take away pet dog was shared on Twitter.
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the leopard jumping over a locked gate to take away the dog.(screengrab)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:36 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a leopard jumping over a locked gate of a house and taking away the pet dog has left people scared. There is a chance that the video, shared on Twitter, will have the same effect on you too.

IFS office Parveen Kaswan tweeted the video and mentioned that he collected the clip fromWhatsApp. Though it is unknown who took the clip or where the incident took place, the video has now gone viral.

“See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance. Via WA,” he wrote. The video opens to show a dog roaming inside a closed door. Within moments, a leopard jumps inside. Though the dog initially tries to run away, the big cat grabs it by its neck and jumps over the boundary wall to run away.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared on December 24, has gathered nearly 71,000 views. It  has also received several comments.

“It causes dual mindedness. Amuse for the leopard and sorry for the dog,” wrote a Twitter user. “Leopards are magnificent and vigorous. Dog didn't have a fighter instinct and didn't stand a chance,” shared another. “Feel bad for the pet. Leopards have often been captured on CCTV in housing societies in search of food,” post

What are your thoughts on the video?

