‘Let your mind wander’: Nasa’s latest share showcases unexplored galaxies light years away from Earth

‘Are we really alone in this vast universe?’- This question may have popped up in your mind while looking up at the star-studded night sky. We may not be experts in this matter but trust Nasa to expand your horizon of thinking with their latest share featuring a galaxy cluster far away from our Earth. Shared on Instagram, the photo taken by Nasa’s Hubble telescope is bound to dazzle you.

“It's time to peer into the universe,” reads a part of the caption. The image shared in the post shows a jostling crowd of stars and galaxies embedded in space resulting in a beautiful scenario. The cluster identified as ACO S 295 is a treat for a space lover's eyes.

“The cluster dominates the center of this image, both visually and physically. Its huge mass has gravitationally lensed the light from background galaxies, distorting and smearing their shapes!” adds the caption.

Nasa’s official blog imparts a few more facts about this amazing galactic menagerie. “In addition to providing astronomers with a natural magnifying glass with which to study distant galaxies, gravitational lensing has subtly framed the center of this image, producing a visually striking scene,” it explains.

Shared on May 23, the post has garnered over 8.9 lakh likes and several reactions. The stunning image wowed Instagrammers and many expressed how spectacular our universe looks. Many also requested more information regarding the topic. Others were simply mesmerised by the star-studded photograph.

“This photo reminds me of the greatness of the world and universe, we are not alone!” wrote an Instagram user. “Billions and billions of marvellous stars. Love this,” commented another. “This makes me want to go to space so bad,” said a third.

