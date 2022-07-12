LinkedIn user posts pic of man using laptop while riding pillion. Ignites debate

A photograph posted on the professional networking app LinkedIn that shows a man using his laptop while riding pillion at a flyover in Bengaluru has ignited a debate around work culture. While the LinkedIn user who posted the photo argued that it showed a toxic work culture, many netizens were of the view that the man may be doing something else which was urgent.

LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shared the photograph of a man who has his laptop open while sitting pillion on an Activa scooty at a flyover in Bengalruru at 11 pm. He blamed managers or bosses for the predicament of the man. “Bangalore at its best or worst? 11 pm, Bangalore - One of the busiest flyovers in the city, and here is a pillion rider working on his laptop. If you as a Boss have been able to terrorise your colleagues to meet the deadline at the cost of their own safety, it is time for you to think again. Let’s use the phrase ‘IT’S URGENT’ and ‘DO IT ASAP’ more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates,” he wrote in the post.

See the post below:

Since being shared a week ago, the post has received more than 1,100 comments as LinkedIn users argued that may be the man wasn’t working but just watching something casually.

“It is possible he did not do the task when he was supposed to do. Normally, it is not possible for a human (unless he is from another planet) to do a substantial task while riding a pillion. He might be watching RRR,” commented a LinkedIn user. “Maybe he was booking last minute flight booking or some urgency. Risky though,” another user posted. “Why are we so quick in judging bosses/managers? I had to open my laptop outside the arrival gate of Delhi airport because I was silly enough to miss noting down the number of cab driver who had to pick me! I hope I won’t see my pic floating on social media and blaming my manager for something he didn’t even know is happening!” shared another individual.

