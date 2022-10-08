Lithuanian stunt rider breaks Indian man's record of longest no-hands wheelie

Numerous individuals have made history and received recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. There are also people who have broken some of the most unseen world records to date. Adding to this, as per Guinness World Records, a Lithuanian stunt rider broke the Guinness World Record in September by executing a no-hands wheelie on a motorcycle for 1,902 feet and 8 inches. Arunas Gibieza, 32, broke Rohitesh Upadhyay's (India's) previous record of 1,860 feet and 2.9 inches set in 2019.

Guinness World Records website stated that Arunas Gibieza, a professional motorcycle stunt rider has been to 25 different nations and appeared in more than 400 events. He says that his sister obtained a scooter when he was 10-years-old. He used to ride that and benefitted the most from it. He practiced on the bike, and just a few weeks later, he began to wheelie on his own!

The Instagram page of Guinness World Records uploaded a video of the stuntman completing the record. He can be seen wearing biker gear and riding the bike with no hands. Many people are also cheering him on from the side.

Take a look at Arunas Gibieza breaking the Guinness World Records here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The video also has more than eight thousand likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "he really said "vroom vroooooom." Another person said, "Why did he stop, though? Look like he could've done it all day." Someone even said, "The mystery behind this is having an almost flat tire."