Little boy's reaction to baby sister kissing him for first time is a must-watch

The adorable memories that siblings make while they grow up together, are simply irreplaceable and ones to cherish for a lifetime to come. These great memories include a lot of ‘first times’ among the siblings which not only become a core memory for the parents but also an enjoyable one between the siblings themselves, no matter how young they are. Just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for all the right reasons.

This adorable video opens to show a little baby sitting on the ground, wearing the cutest dress ever. In front of her, sits her older brother who is all of five and is all smiles about expressing his affections towards her. He gets close to her face and gives her a kiss as he usually does, but something happens out of the blue that takes him by surprise and has been winning hearts all over Instagram as well.

“Myla started to kiss me back and Marcus knew that and the whole week tried to make her kiss him too and this moment finally happened. Can you imagine what sister he has?” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable video. The text inserted in the video also clarifies what was happening and it reads, “When your baby sister finally kissed you back.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on May 19 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this sibling bond like no other. It has also received more than 3.2 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “Her little outfit is beautiful!” “I’m dying. This is the sweetest thing,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “She is starting to return all the kisses.”

What are your thoughts on this video and Marcus’ reaction to his baby sister finally giving him a kiss as well?

