Little girl calms down with dad around as opposed to mom. Watch viral video

Children often have different ways in which they behave around different people, and this is more commonly observed when it is their own parents. Some children, be they infants or toddlers, tend to be calmer around their moms while some do so with their dads. A very cute case of the latter can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral for all the right reasons. There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this video over and over again.

“Any other mamas relate?” asks the caption that has been posted along with the video. The video shows how the little girl in it is quite energetic in front of her mom, as opposed to her dad. She automatically calms down in front of him and stays in one place for longer. A lot of people on the Internet have said that they have been able to relate to this video.

Take a look at it here:

Posted on August 27, this video has received over 8.11 lakh likes on it as of now.

“This girl has one big personality,” complimented an Instagram user. “Too funny, I can’t,” shared another. “She is so cute,” commented a third.