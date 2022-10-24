Little girl does daddy’s make up and then announces this to mom. Watch

Good old childhood day often remind us of the times when we used to play with our parents. And of course, parents also took a lot of interest in what we used to play and get fully engrossed in it, to the best of their abilities. And a similar case is what can be seen in a video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since. The video opens to show how a little girl can be seen playing with her dad as he can be seen laying down on a couch next to her. She can be seen standing, right in front of him, quite engrossed in her play time with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He’s such a trooper,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this video of the little girl and her dad. As the video progresses, one gets to see how the little girl announces to her mom who can be seen recording the video, that she has been doing her dad’s make up.

Watch the viral video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on October 10, this video has received over one lakh likes on it already.

“He’s such a vibe, she already did my glitter eyeshadow,” commented an Instagram user. “Lmao omg daddy slay,” shared another individual. “Awe, the best daddy ever,” remarked a third.