Little girl donates 3,575 from piggy bank to Maharashtra’s drought-hit farmers, earns CM Fadnavis’s praise

A little girl from Maharashtra has found a heartfelt way to support farmers struggling with drought. Varda Timande and her younger brother donated ₹3,575 saved in their piggy bank to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help drought-affected farmers.

CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Varda Timande. (Instagram/@devendra_fadnavis)

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Their gesture moved Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who shared a video of his interaction with the children on his official X account. In his post, he praised their sensitivity towards farmers and highlighted how even a small contribution can carry a powerful message of compassion.

Fadnavis praises Varda and her brother

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In his post, Fadnavis described the donation as “big help from tiny hands” and said the children’s decision had deeply touched him. He also shared Varda’s words explaining why she wanted to contribute to the relief fund.

“Our small help will bring joy to the faces of the farmer uncles,” Varda said, according to the chief minister’s post.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis said he was moved by the young girl’s concern for farmers, whose hard work supports people’s lives and livelihoods. He praised Varda for recognising their difficulties at such a young age and described her gesture as a lesson for society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis said he was moved by the young girl’s concern for farmers, whose hard work supports people’s lives and livelihoods. He praised Varda for recognising their difficulties at such a young age and described her gesture as a lesson for society. {{/usCountry}}

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The children chose to donate the money they had saved rather than spend it on themselves. Their contribution of ₹3,575 was intended to support farmers affected by drought, according to Fadnavis’s account of the interaction.

Take a look at the X post below:

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Internet praises the children’s gesture

The story also drew appreciative reactions online, with social media users praising the children’s thoughtfulness and the values instilled in them by their family.

One Marathi-speaking user said the gesture was a matter of pride and praised Varda and her parents for the values she had learnt at a young age. Another user paid tribute to the little girl’s “big heart” and her affection for farmers.

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Others described the children as an example of how compassion can strengthen people’s faith in humanity. One commenter wrote, “Tiny hands, a big heart!” while praising Varda’s concern for farmers.

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Varda and her younger brother donated ₹3,575 to help drought-hit farmers, a gesture that has touched many people and drawn praise for their thoughtfulness at such a young age.