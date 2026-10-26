Indian man recreates Etihad’s luxury suite in Dubai home, has flown on Airbus A380 222 times

An Indian aviation enthusiast has taken his love for flying to another level by bringing a piece of one of the world’s most luxurious airline suites into his Dubai home. As reported by CNN Travel, Arun Rajagopal acquired the suite’s living room section in a damaged condition and had it restored and adapted for use in his apartment. Arun Rajagopal brings Etihad’s A380 Residence suite to his Dubai home. (Instagram/@arun4)

How Arun Rajagopal’s passion for aviation began According to the bio of his official Instagram account, Rajagopal has visited 100 countries, flown on the Airbus A380 222 times and boarded 60 inaugural flights. He has also flown with Emirates to 106 cities.

CNN Travel reports that Arun Rajagopal, who grew up in Kochi, Kerala, developed a fascination with transport during childhood. He joined Emirates in 2012 and spent more than eight years working in social media before moving to a communications role at Oracle.

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How he brought Etihad’s Residence home Rajagopal’s Dubai apartment features an extensive collection of aviation memorabilia, including first-class seats from Emirates’ first Airbus A380, aircraft components and inaugural flight certificates. He has even converted an A380 wheel into a coffee table, according to CNN Travel.

His latest addition is the living room section of Etihad Airways’ exclusive three-room Residence suite, which features a private living area, a separate bedroom and an en-suite bathroom with a shower. As reported by The Flight Club, Rajagopal initially wanted to buy only the leather sofa seats, but Wings Craft founder Fawaz Mohammed Ali persuaded him to acquire the entire section.

The suite was in a severely damaged condition and required extensive restoration. Engineers repaired or replaced missing components and adapted its systems for residential use. The project took nearly a year and was completed in June 2026.

A working luxury suite inside his apartment The installation includes a custom 32-inch television, powered window shades, lighting, USB charging ports and sliding privacy doors. Moving the components into the apartment presented another challenge, as they were too large for the service lift. Six workers carried them up the stairs to the seventh floor.

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Rajagopal has not disclosed the exact amount he spent on the project, telling CNN that the investment could have bought him a car.

For him, the suite is more than a collector’s showpiece. He uses it to relax, watch television, dine, entertain guests and work.

(HT.com has reached out to Arun Rajagopal for further details and will update the story once he responds.)