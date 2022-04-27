Little girl has the cutest name for baby brother, can't stress it enough. Watch

Do you like baby videos? Are you a regular on Instagram? If the answer to both these questions for you seems to be yes, then there is hardly a chance why you should miss this cute Instagram page named Zeth. A video that has recently been shared by this page has gone all kinds of viral because of a cute exchange between a man and his daughter on his podcast.

The video opens to show the father asking his daughter what she wants to name her baby brother. And though it is revealed by the end of this brief video that she keeps thinking of new names pretty much every day, this time she wants him to be named Bebe. Her father however tries to keep pushing the name Atlas to make it seem like a viable choice to her as well, but in vain.

On Instagram, Zeth, the father, has a massive following of more than 1.3 million people. On this page, one can see several viral videos and posts where he can be seen interacting with his sweet daughter Saylor - for their podcast. And on YouTube, they have a channel named Zeth and Saylor that has a following of more than 4.2 lakh subscribers.

Watch the video that recently went viral right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the little girl and the cute name she wants to give her baby brother. It has also received more than 1.6 million views on it so far. And the numbers only keep increasing.

An Instagram user related, “Me telling my parents to name my brother Mickey Mouse when he was born.” “Can’t wait to see Bebe Atlas at the track,” reads another comment. A third comment supportively reads, “It’s Bebe… for now, until she comes up with a new name.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

