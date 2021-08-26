Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Little girl’s act of kindness to help another kid wins hearts. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:40 AM IST
The image shows the little girl playing.(Instagram/@camifrobabe)

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible,” these words by Dalai Lama XIV perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It is a clip that shows a little girl helping another while playing in the park.

The video is shared on a kid names Camille Madeline’s Instagram page which is managed by her mama Colette Louis. The video shows how a little kid helped Camille cross an obstacle while playing by extending a helping hand. Text appearing on the screen also informs that Camille’s mother thanked the other kid’s mom and let her know about her daughter’s act of kindness.

“Kindness it taught,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about 17 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 8,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“How beautiful this is on so many levels. This is what some adults need to do instead of making one’s life more difficult, reach out and help someone’s journey . Thanks you for sharing,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s the little hands for me,” shared another. “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP! Takes nothing to be kind,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

