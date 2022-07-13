Little girl’s interaction with her father while removing a splinter is adorable

It is always heart-warming to watch videos of kids with their fathers. Mostly kids trust their fathers the most and it’s adorable to see their love and bonding. In a video posted on Instagram, a man is seen removing a splinter from his daughter’s hand and it’s cute and heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page getluckyoutdoors on June 26 and it has received more than four million views, making it viral. “Daughter got a splinter,” says a text insert on the video. The little girl seems nervous and whispers to her father that it’s going to hurt and he tells her to look into his eyes and chill as it is just a splinter. The girl then says, “Please do it gentle. Promise, you will do it gentle.” The little girl also says to her father that she had this thumb for years and their interaction is absolutely adorable to watch.

“The cutest splinter ever,” says the caption of the video along with laughing and heart emojis.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 2.53 lakh likes and also got several comments.

“Man is working under some intense conditions there,” commented an Instagram user. “The “I’ve had this thumb for years” got me,” wrote another. “Omg!!! Are you going to watch or look away?” said a third. “I hope she got a treat after the surgery,” posted another individual.

