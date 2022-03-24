Little girl's reaction to dad shaving his beard off is too hilarious to watch

Every single day, a toddler learns something new about what they have already known. And the videos that capture such moments are always a hit on the Internet and rightfully so. Just like this video that has been shared on Instagram by this toddler’s mother. The video shows the hilarious reaction on part of the little girl when she sees her father with his beard shaved off for the very first time.

There is a chance that this video will make you laugh out loud. It opens to show the little girl sitting on a miniature couch that looks quite cute. But she can be seen looking with a serious expression towards something on the right of the frame. As the camera pans to the right, one gets to see that her dad is sitting on a couch as well and looking at her after shaving his beard off.

Safe to say, the adorable little girl had never seen him in this way and gets really confused and simply disapproves of his new look. Text inserts in the video explain what exactly happens and the video has been uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Concerned.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 13 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the cute baby. It has also received more than 3.5 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Omg hilarious. Her facial expression is the cutest.” It was accompanied by a few laughing face emojis. “Definitely not interested. Who is this man ma?” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Lolololol too cute.”

What are your thoughts on this video of the cute toddler’s reaction?

