Little girl sad she didn't see snow in Kashmir, J&K cop asks her to visit again via Twitter. Watch

A video has recently gone viral on Twitter where a little girl can be seen trying her best to articulate why she is sad even after visiting Kashmir. This girl who has been identified as Paushika, can be seen giving an interview to the television channel named ANN News. In this video that is of a little more than two minutes in its duration, one simply starts to adore this little girl and her articulation skills.

Quite obviously, this video caught the attention of several people including that of a police officer who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. This police officer named Imtiyaz Hussain, who has a Twitter following of more than 1.8 lakh, shared this video on his handle and asked the girl to visit again if she wanted to see snow.

He shared the video on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Hey, cutie. Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then.” The caption was complete with the emoji of a heart-eyed face. Many netizens have adored this little girl ever since they set their eyes on her and the video will most likely have a similar effect on you as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 16 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this little girl and how cutely she expresses all her thoughts. It has also received more than 5.4 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “She is fully focused, No distractions from others and chill. Amazing expressions of views. Great.” “Kashmir is a real heaven on earth. Everything is beautiful there . People, language , food and hospitality . Hope we will get to see lots of people visiting there . Served four years there,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “When I was her age... I could barely speak words!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Do you also seem to think that this little girl is super cute?