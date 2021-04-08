Loco pilot halts train to let elephant and calf cross tracks. Watch

A video of a loco pilot stopping a train midway to let an elephant and a calf cross the tracks has now won people over. The video of the incident was shared on the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

“Alert LP Sri S. C. Sarkar & ALP Sri T. Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 between RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying emergency brake,” informs the caption shared along with the clip.

Shared on April 7, the clip has garnered over 3,000 views and many reactions. People shared several appreciative comments expressing how the quick response of the train driver saved the lives of the animals.

“Glad to see someone following wildlife rules while going through forest area,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good that train wasn't at high speed,” commented another. “Well done, awesome job,” expressed a third.

