Loco pilots halt Mumbai to Varanasi train midway to save elderly man. Watch shocking clip

In a shocking incident, an elderly man trying to cross rail tracks was saved by the quick action of loco pilots of a running train. A video of the railway staff rescuing the elderly man stuck between the tracks was shared on Twitter by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Railway. The incident took place near Kalyan station, Mumbai.

“Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks,” reads the captions shared alongside the video. The recording shows the staff helping the man out from under the railway engine. The man can be seen coming out without a scratch.

“Please do not cross tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal,” adds the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some two hours ago, the clip has already amassed over 22,000 views and shocked reactions from netizens. While many showered the comments section with praises for the loco pilots, others pointed out how lucky the elderly man was to be saved in the nick of time.

“Shame on people who cross the railway tracks without any security. Take care and use the pedestrian bridge. And salute to the loco pilots,” wrote a Twitter user. “Both the pilots deserve all the respect,” commented another.

“Excellent work, the loco pilots should be awarded,” said a third.

A few months ago on April 7, a loco pilot stopped the train mid-track to let a mother elephant and its calf pass in Alipurduar. The tweet received several appreciative comments.