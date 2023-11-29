Logical reasoning brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle in a minute?

Solving brain teasers and puzzles is an excellent way to keep one's mind occupied. There are several questions that might even keep you busy for hours and even days. And, if you enjoy solving such things, we have just the brain teaser for you.

Can you solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by @mathspuzzles. It states, "You are in the puzzles land desert with 3,000 bananas and a camel which can carry at most 1,000 bananas at a time. The camel eats a banana each kilometre. You have to transport the bananas 1,000 kilometres to the marketplace. What is the maximum number of bananas that can reach the marketplace?"

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a while back. Since being posted, it has been liked a few times and has several comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. One individual guessed "500" as the solution, while another thought it was "466".

What is the correct solution according to you?

