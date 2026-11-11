Logitech gives 7,000 employees an extra day off to play video games ahead of GTA VI launch

Swiss technology company Logitech has announced a new initiative allowing its 7,000 employees worldwide to take an additional day off to play video games, ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

Logitech announced an extra day off for its 7,000 employees worldwide to play video games ahead of GTA VI's launch. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: US pilot spends 8 hours creating giant GTA 6 artwork with plane’s flight path ahead of game’s release)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to an official announcement issued by Logitech on November 10, the initiative, called “Logi Game Day”, recognises the potential benefits of gaming for employees' creativity, confidence and professional development.

As per a report by Fortune, the benefit is available to employees ranging from full-time workers to interns, who can choose any day over the next year to play a game of their choice.

Logitech CEO to join gaming event

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber said in the company's announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber said in the company's announcement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Logitech will organise a gaming livestream at its San Jose headquarters on November 19, coinciding with the official release of GTA VI.

Faber also plans to participate in the gaming event, although she is expected to attend the office rather than take the day off.

“I’m ready for some fun and (friendly) competition,” she told Fortune.

Employees can use their gaming leave on another date, including in 2027, rather than taking it on GTA VI's launch day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Can gaming improve workplace productivity?

Logitech believes gaming can help employees develop skills that translate into professional settings.

According to the company's Ctrl Tomorrow study, 81% of gamers surveyed believe gaming builds confidence in real-world situations, reduces anxiety and supports better day-to-day performance.

“Play is not the opposite of work,” Logitech's chief people officer Elaine Laird said in the official statement.

Fortune reported that Logitech's chief financial officer, Matteo Anversa, plans to spend his gaming day playing Forza on a racing simulator.

GTA VI launch triggers surge in leave requests

Logitech's initiative comes as employers prepare for a potential rise in employee absences surrounding the game's release.

(Also read: Man creates ‘GTA Bangalore’ using AI, captures city’s traffic, rain and nightlife: ‘Where are the potholes?’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to workplace data published by BambooHR, leave requests for November 19 are nearly 13% higher than on comparable dates in previous years.

The survey also found that 18% of salaried workers plan to take the day off for GTA VI's launch, while half of gamers intending to take leave for an upcoming game release would rather call in sick than schedule time off.

“If employees choose to spend their Gaming Time Off exploring Vice City on launch day, you won’t hear any complaints from us,” a Logitech spokesperson told Fortune.