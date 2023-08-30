Los Angeles Fire Department's heroic efforts save deer from a 'sticky situation'

Los Angeles Fire Department rescued two deer who found themselves stuck in a gate. The fire department took to social media to share about this dramatic rescue.

"Engine and Patrol 144 in Westlake Village were able to assist two deer stuck in a sticky situation. Thankfully, #LACoFD firefighters had the necessary resources to assist and make a difference in ensuring the wellbeing and safety of these two deer," wrote the Los Angeles County Fire Department in the caption of the post. (Also Read: 'Taffy thief': Deer 'breaks into' candy shop in Washington)

In the rescue video, you can see two deer, each stuck in a gate. The deer can also be seen jumping, trying to free themselves. However, their efforts seem to be in vain. Finally, the rescue personnel arrived near the gates and freed the deer carefully.

Watch the video of this dramatic deer rescue operation here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 26,000 times. The share has also received over 1,200 likes. Several even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this video.

Here's what people are saying about the deer rescue:

An individual wrote, "Hero’s to all living beings! Thanks for always being there when one is in need of help. God bless our awesome firefighters."

A second commented, "Bless you, and thanks." A third posted, "Thank you for your service." "Dumb & Dumber but oh so cute! So glad you guys helped them out!" expressed a fourth.