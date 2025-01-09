‘Nothing left’: Man returns to LA home he fled amid wildfires, records the structure in ruins

Los Angeles wildfires: A harrowing video of two men running for their lives from a house on fire in Los Angeles has surfaced on social media. Shared on X, the video captures them fleeing the blazes caused by California wildfires. Thankfully, the men escaped to safety after abandoning the house. Los Angeles wildfires: A house on fire (L) and ruins after it was put out (R). (X/@TannerCharlesMN)

“Video of the moment my friend and I abandoned his house after we tried to save what we could. Please be praying for him and his family @orlylistens,” influencer Tanner Charles wrote. He added that the house was located north of Rustic Canyon.

The video captures them rushing outside amid the raging wildfires. As they step outside, they are showered with embers of fire. As the camera pans around, everything seems to be on fire, including trees, a basketball court, and other houses.

Here’s the video the man shared:

Later in another video, Charles showed his friend’s destroyed property. “Checked on my friend @orlylistens house. Nothing left. The whole neighborhood has been burnt to the ground.”

Video of the ruins caused by the fire:

How did social media react?

People have posted varied comments, from praying for their safety while commenting on the video of them fleeing to expressing sympathy on the footage showing the ruins.

An individual posted, “You're both very fortunate to be alive. I saw your two videos last night and prayed for you and your friends safety.” Another added, “You’re both lucky to be alive. How absolutely devastating and I can’t imagine the loss but I’m so glad you both fled when you did.”

A third expressed, “So sorry, I pray you are safe.” A fourth wrote, “My heart and my thoughts goes out to your friend, his family, and everyone that is being impacted by this devastating fire. I am so sorry that this is happening. It's been gut-wrenching seeing the destruction. To everyone out there, please be safe, be careful, and mask up.”

Google Trends

People have been searching for information about Los Angeles wildfires, prompting it to trend on Google Trends. In addition to searching for information about what caused the fires, people are also keen to know the evacuation status.

“Devastation and destruction”

The Los Angeles wildfires started on Tuesday and have claimed the lives of five people. It has also forced people to evacuate and burnt down hundreds of houses. Videos on social media also captured bulldozers tossing away luxury cars that were abandoned while people were fleeing the blazes to get to safety.

“Intense fire activity”

LA County Sheriffs shared an X post updating about the wildfire situation in the county. “The most intense fire activity is occurring on the southwestern side, where helicopters are actively engaged. On the eastern side, there are active flames within the interior of the fire, but the perimeter is holding well thanks to a fire road and ground crews in place. At the heel of the fire, active flames have been extinguished, though smoldering continues within the interior. This information comes from the helicopter coordinator (HelCo) via radio communications,” the department wrote.