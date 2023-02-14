Lost dog returns to shelter, rings doorbell in the middle of night

A happy story of a lost dog finding its way back to a shelter where it stays had left people smiling. A post shared on Facebook explains how the pooch was lost but eventually found her way back and even rang the shelter’s doorbell to let the staff know that she is back.

Animal Rescue League of El Paso took to Facebook to share a post about the dog named Bailey. In the post they shared the news of her missing from the shelter. “URGENT- This beautiful girl- Bailey- has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side. She is very friendly,” they wrote and urged people to inform the shelter in case they find her.

Thankfully, just a day later, they shared another post explaining how she came back home in the middle of the night. “Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped - we thank you. As we know, dog. are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run. She was very happy, and we were too. Thank you,” they posted. The concluded the post with a few images of the dog.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received over 1,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The shelter also took to the comments section to share an update.

“This girl is amazing. Love the ring doorbell camera. At 1:42 this morning Bailey was letting everyone know she was home and wanted in. Sad not sad. She lived at the shelter for soooo long. This was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home. Now we need to decide what's our next step for this girl's journey. So happy that she's home safe,” they added.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the post:

“Love this story,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh Bailey!! This crazy dog. Glad she made it back to you safely. I guess she’s decided that ARL is her home,” expressed another. “Aye Bailey. Glad she is safe and sound,” posted a third.

