Lost dog reunites with humans, video will leave you teary-eyed

For many people, their pets are more than just animals. Several individuals consider their cats, dogs, or other pets as members of their family, and they have endless love for them. And this viral video proves it. In a clip shared by the Instagram page Majically, you can witness a couple being reunited with their lost dog. Chances are, this video will leave you teary-eyed.

The image shows the dog reuniting with its humans. (Screengrab)

The clip begins by showing a couple hugging their dog and becoming emotional. The couple is moved to tears once they find the dog and can't stop hugging it. According to Majically, the couple lost their dog for four days while travelling in a desert.

Watch the emotional reunion between the couple and the dog here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 33,000 times. Many have also shared different comments on the post. Several people expressed that the video is heartening.

See what are people saying about the clip:

An individual wrote, "I felt that in my heart." A second added, "I’m feeling the joy right along with them!!!" A third posted, "This reunion is beautiful." "God, I can truly feel them. So happy for you guys, your baby is finally home again," expressed a fourth.