Lost wallet containing $10,000 returned to the rightful owner

When a man realised he lost his wallet containing $10,000 worth of U.S. and European currency, he thought that he lost his money forever. However, thanks to the diligent efforts of railway station authority, the wallet was located and returned to its rightful owner within hours.

The lost money was returned to the owner after hours of search. (Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred when Itzik Shitrit took a train from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station in Israel. As soon as Shitrit noticed the loss of the substantial sum of money, they promptly sought assistance from Manny Netani, the station manager. (Also Read: Foreigner forgets her wallet on a train in India, watch what happens next)

Netani wasted no time in alerting the station staff at Ben-Gurion Airport, setting off a concerted effort to locate the missing wallet. Several airport employees also stepped in to assist with the search, reported the Israel Hayom.

Alina Miniev, an Israel Railways service agent, discovered the wallet while helping a passenger with a disability twelve hours later. She immediately brought the wallet to Shitrit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I was excited to hear that the money was found, I was excited to see the commitment and mobilization of the railway employees to recover the loss,” said the Itzik Shitrit to Jewish Press.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON