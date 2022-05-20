Loud noise wakes up family, they find the source … a huge alligator. See pics

“Always check you pool before diving in,” this is how a post shared by a US police department starts. The share tells the story of how a family found an unexpected guest swimming in their pool. It was an alligator and that too a huge one.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office took to their official Facebook page to share about the incident. They also posted a few images. While some of the images show the reptile inside the pool, others capture the officers trying to rescue the huge animal.

“A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10'11" and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water,” the department wrote in the rest of their caption.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted it has gathered over 2,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“CCSO dang it... Gator-boy was hot, out looking to have some fun with a little late night dip. He was minding his own business and boom it’s all fun and games until the FWC and PoPo show up.On a serious note… Great Job CCSO!! I am sure that was a scary situation for all involved!! Keep up the Great work CCSO!!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is my Mom house ,the Gator is still alive and well. And I’m going to post the behind the scenes on my page,” shared a person who indicated that the incident took place at their parent’s house.

They did share a video which shows the officials trying to get the alligator out of the pool. “Behind the scenes‼Gator in the pool, thank you so much Charlotte County Police for keeping us all safe and safely removing the alligator,” they wrote while posting the video.

