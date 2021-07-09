Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The image shows the 25 kg lollipop.(YouTube/@Village Food Channel)

The Internet is full of videos that show people making huge versions of various food items. This video shared on YouTube is one such example. The clip shows a man named Firoz Chuttipara, who runs the YouTube channel Village Food, making a huge lollipop from scratch with help of another person. We must warn you that the video may leave you craving for the sugary goodness.

“25 kg biggest lollipop making,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip starts with Chuttipara tasting a regular-sized lollipop. The clip then shows him making the huge candy from scratch. He starts by heating up sugar and water along with other ingredients in a steel container. As the video goes on, he adds food colours and then pours the mixture in a round earthen pot.

We won’t spoil the clip for you, so do take a look at the end result:

Shared on July 6 on YouTube, the clip has garnered almost one million views and several comments. The creation process of the huge lollipop amazed many. While some showed excitement about the huge treat, others were surprised how easily the men made the huge lollipop with basic utensils and ingredients.

“OMG! Nice job!” wrote a YouTube user. “Bro, I’m your big fan, you are always doing something different,” shared another. “You’re so awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

