Love panipuri? You may find this fusion dish with ice cream filling hard to digest

Call it panipuri, puchka or golgappa, this savoury snack is one of the most loved street foods. Though most people enjoy the traditional way this dish is prepared, there are some fusion versions that many like too. However, there are also those versions that leave people irked. Just like this dish where panipuri is served with ice cream filling.

A video of the dish was posted on the Facebook page Mi_nashikkar_ with a caption that read “Ice cream golgappa.” The video opens to show a person making the dish. They start by adding ice cream as filling in the panipuri. Then, they also add syrup for taste. Finally, they garnish the dish with a mixture and serve it. The video further shows another version of the dish served with shaved ice.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments from people.

Take a look at what Facebook users wrote:

“Isme ‘Cheese’ bhi daal deta! aur Chole ki sabzi bhi! [You could have added cheese and also chole sabzi],” posted a Facebook user. “Rip this panipuri,” shared another. “Yar kuch bhi [Anything!],” commented a third. “Please add Amul butter and cheese too.....,” joked a fourth. “Instead of poori use waffles in round shape,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you try this dish?