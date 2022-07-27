'Love you daddy:' Daughter can't keep calm during father's graduation ceremony

Most people get to have the opportunity of having their parents at their graduation ceremonies. And while it is a very happy memory for anyone to have, guess what is even cuter? When your child attends your own graduation ceremony. That is exactly what happened with this Instagram user who has shared a video on the social media platform that shows how his adorable little daughter reacted when he went up on stage to collect his graduation certificate. The video has been making people go ‘aww,’ owing to its absolute cuteness. This video probably will brighten your day and serve as a reminder of the many people who truly care about you and won't be reluctant to show you so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that gives more details about this adorable incident at the graduation ceremony. Part of it reads, “My graduation ceremony wouldn't have got any better without my little princess. As her words echoed through the silent ceremony hall - Congratulations Daddy!!! I Love You!” My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt "Being a father to my daughter " is the biggest accomplishment and achievement for me. She is the world's best daughter, but you know what people actually say “LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER'' This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever.”

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram just four days ago, the video has gotten more than 1.1 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "This is so beautiful, video on repeat." "This video made my day," another user adds. A third response reads, "Congratulations!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON