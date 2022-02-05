Lucknow's rabdi lassi wins hearts on social media. Would you try it? Watch

There are some videos of fusion foods on the Internet that often leave people without anything to say. But there are some fusion foods that hit the right spot and become viral for all the correct reasons. For example, this video posted on Instagram by a food blogger named Amar Sirohi, that shows the making of rabdi lassi.

The longest version of this video was posted on YouTube. It details how the unique kind of lassi includes curd, milk and rabdi in its making. The video shows how other than curd and milk, the lassi also includes quite a lot of sugar. The mixture is then blended for 10 minutes and priced at Rs. 60 for a small glass and Rs. 80 for a bigger glass.

“Unique rabdi lassi of Lucknow,” reads the title of this YouTube video. The title was complete with shocked face emojis and it also indicated the poster’s surprise at the fact that milk was also included in the making of this sweet drink. By the end of the video, viewers can see that it was topped with a scoop full of rabdi and dry fruits.

Watch it here:

The viral food video was posted on YouTube on January 31. Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 4.6 lakh views and several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting this brilliant fusion drink.

“Looks so delicious,” commented a YouTube user. “Mouth-watering,” posted another individual. Many people also took to the comments section to express their views about the fact that Rs. 60 is quite less a price to charge for such a large amount of rabdi lassi.

What are your thoughts on this video?

