Home / Trending / Luxury fashion brand sells telephone cord necklace for $2000, people react
trending

Luxury fashion brand sells telephone cord necklace for $2000, people react

“Grandma called. She wants her phone cord back!” joked an individual while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The image was shared on official Instagram account of Diet Prada.(Instagram/Diet Prada)

A post about a necklace by a luxury fashion brand shared on the official Instagram profile of fashion watchdog page Diet Prada has created quite a stir online – and also prompted many to share hilarious reactions.

The post features a new necklace sold by luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta for $2000. What’s prompted a flurry of reactions is what the necklace looks like - a telephone cord. In their post, Diet Prada added an image of actual telephone cords available for $5 online. Take a look:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch

Honey harvested from a cave dubbed world's most expensive. Guess how much?

Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher

‘Exceptionally rare’ 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote how the product left them irked, others took a more hilarious route to react.

American fashion designer Natalia Fedner shared her displeasure over the whole thing and posted a comment on the post. “I cannot. I know so many designers and artisans who work their hands to the bone, spend weeks on a single piece, make it from expensive materials - And charge less than this. Prices like this on cheap items, just because there’s a famous brand name attached, is pretty insulting to those of us who put so much effort into our handmade pieces. 5 minutes of their labor = 2 weeks of ours,” Fedner wrote.

“They are really just reaching into the junk drawer eyes closed and slapping 2k on whatever comes out,” shared another. “Yooooooooooo! Who knew I could sell my old landline chords for $2G’s,” expressed a third. There were many who showcased the same opinion while commenting.

“Grandma called. She wants her phone cord back!” joked an individual. “This is ridiculous,” shared another.

What do you think of the cord necklace?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP