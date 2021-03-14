Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’

Madhuri Dixit often shares snippets of her personal life on Twitter through videos and pictures. Just like her recent post where she shared an image with her pet pooch Carmelo.

The image shows the actor in all-white attire with ghungroos tied around her ankles. She is seen sitting on a sofa with her dear dog beside her. What makes the picture even more adorable is how they are looking at each other.

She shared the post with an adorable caption which reads, “My riyaaz partner [my dance practice partner].”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has gathered nearly 2,900 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Love you both!!! I’m planning to adopt new puppy,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet ma'am, with cute Riyaaz Partner. Be happy, most beautiful smile in the all world,” shared another. “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen...awesome partner,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit’s post?