Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene has some ‘lip smacking’ food for her. Watch

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene's video has now won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. From giving a snippet of their lives to sharing about his work, his posts are varied. Case in point, this video about “lip-smacking healthy recipes” prepared for none other than Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote “Some lip-smacking healthy recipes coming your way shortly. Wait for em!” and tagged Madhuri Dixit. His post is complete with the hashtags #DrNene and #PreShootShenanigans. The video opens to show Dixit waiting by the kitchen counter for her husband to finish cooking.

Check out the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 12,000 likes – and counting. It has also received several comments from people. Many expressed their love and likeness for the couple. There were some who also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Really like this, thank you for sharing with us,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg! Your videos always make my day look so beautiful Thank you so much,” posted another. “She is so cute,” expressed a third.

This is, however, not the only post which has now won people over. Shared yesterday, a video involving Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene, and their son Arin has gone all kinds of viral online. The video shows him cooking a meal for his parents.

Check out the video here:

What are your thoughts on this video of Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene?

madhuri dixit shriram nene instagram

