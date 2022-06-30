Madhuri Dixit’s post on mango season ending is highly relatable

Mango is love for many people. There are many who wait for the season of this fruit so that they can enjoy its deliciousness. Expectedly, it is natural for them to feel sad when the season comes to an end. Turns out, Madhuri Dixit is among them too. Taking to Instagram, she also expressed her feelings and also posted some images.

“#TuHaiMera,” she wrote and started her caption. “Can’t believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega,” she added. One of the pictures she shared shows her hugging mangoes. The other picture shows her sitting with sliced mangoes in front of her.

Take a look at the post:

Madhuri Dixit shared the post about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received a like from actor Sanjay Kapoor who played the role of Madhuri Dixit’s character's husband in the Netflix web series the Fame Game.

“So pretty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very nice,” posted another. “Nice,” expressed a third. “Wow. I also love mangoes,” commented a fourth. There were many who shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.