Madhuri Dixit’s top 5 Instagram Reels trends that went viral in 2021. Watch

2021 saw a bunch of Instagram trends that took the Internet by storm. And actress Madhuri Dixit hopped on pretty much every viral trend, especially those that involved even a bit of dancing that she’s so famous for and absolutely aced them. As this year draws to a close, let’s take a look at the top five such Instagram Reels videos by Madhuri Dixit that went massively viral.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first one on the list has to be the popular iPhone lock screen trend challenge. Though this did not involve any of Dixit‘s iconic dancing, she absolutely aced this trend. The video gained more than 106 million views.

This Bollywood beauty also showed off her moves to the popular song that once again made waves recently - Lazy Lad from the movie Ghanchakkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here, she shakes a leg to the “it has pockets” trend. This trend mainly showed how happy women get when they have pockets in their dresses since it is not very common.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri also danced to Meghan Trainor's Me Too. The forever glam diva made sure to do many of the hook steps that currently have Instagram going. She also added some of her own iconic steps to the choreography.

In the final one, viewers can see how she perfected the popular “Are you okay?” trend that involved quick movements and a sure talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on these viral videos by Madhuri Dixit?