Madhuri Dixit slays viral Tum Tum dance trend, shares stunning video

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is a gifted dancer who has given several evergreen performances that are etched on the hearts and minds of many. The actor has now taken to Instagram to share a dance video that is winning over the Internet. It captures her hopping on the viral Tum Tum trend online and showing some cool dance moves.

“Hopping on to the trend! TUM TUM,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Madhuri Dixit. She completed her caption with two dance emojis and several hashtags, including #dancereels and #tumtum. Dressed in a black and white outfit, Madhuri Dixit can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the song Tum Tum from the 2021 action-drama film Enemy. The song that has created quite a stir on social media was sung by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini. It was beautifully written by Vivek while Thaman S composed it.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

Actor Ashvithi Shetty reacted to the video and wrote, “Expressions.” Alongside, she added two love-struck emoticons. “Screaming,” wrote actor Mrinalini Ravi with a heart emoticon. Designer Farah Khan Ali posted “Graceful as ever” with three heart emoticons. An Instagram user commented, “She’s baaackkkk!!!!!” “Whaaat an energy!” expressed another. “Queen ace once again,” shared a third.

