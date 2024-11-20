Mumbai Billionaire’s scathing post for Gucci-wearing elite who won’t step out to vote in Maharashtra assembly election

A Mumbai billionaire has taken a dig at the crème de la crème of the city who will step out to vote as Maharashtra goes to polls today. Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly. Voting began at 7 am this morning and several celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, the Ambanis, and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to show up at polling booths across the city to cast their votes as the day progresses. Nagpur: A polling official at an EVM distribution centre on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_19_2024_000438A)(PTI)

“Democracy can wait”

According to RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka, however, there is a section of Mumbai’s high society that will not bother to vote today, choosing comfort over duty.

Goenka, 66, wrote a scathing post on the social media platform X, targeting the “men and women of Malabar Hill” who may not vote today. He said that these wealthy residents of Mumbai would be worried about mingling with the common folk at polling booths or dirtying their designer footwear.

“The men and women of Malabar Hill may not vote today because… they’re busy debating whether their chauffeur will take the Mercedes or the BMW to the polling booth,” wrote Goenka.

“It’s the fear of dirtying their designer loafers on uneven roads, the struggle of matching their Gucci sunglasses with their Manish Malhotra outfits, and the endless WhatsApp debates about the right candidate over quinoa salads.

“It’s the horror of encountering common folk in the queue, the dread of stepping out into the November heat, and the realization that there’s no valet parking at the polling station.

“Why vote when the real concern is whether Ozempic is safe or Mounjaro is better? After all, democracy can wait, but the waist cannot!” Harsh Goenka concluded.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar became the first to cast his vote. The actor was filmed greeting the paparazzi as he made his way to the polling booth.

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi.