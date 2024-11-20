Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Akshay Kumar is the earliest voter from Bollywood
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Maharashtra is gearing up for a smooth electoral process as the state prepares for voting on today. With polling set to begin at 7 AM, celebrities, politicians, actors and other names from Mumbai are expected to make their way to polling booths too. Election officials have been working around the clock to finalise preparations, while security arrangements have been tightened across polling booths to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting experience for all citizens....Read More
Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles.
Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise.
Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri- Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.
Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP).
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Actor Akshay Kumar casts vote
Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast their votes in the assembly elections. He greeted the paparazzi and wishes them ‘good morning’ as he made his way into the polling booth.
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Shaina NC says 'victory is certain'
Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi, Shaina NC says, "I have received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day... I hope that I work in service of the people and public interest...On hand there is our PM and on the other is the CM, Deputy CM - there has been cooperation from everyone...When we have the blessings of Ma Mumbadevi, I believe that victory is certain...I urge the people to come out and vote because when you vote, you carry out your moral responsibility..."
On NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, she says, "I don't want to go into any speculation. This is the day of the decision...The manner in which Mahayuti govt has worked, we want to work at the same speed..."
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Kangana Ranaut's appeal to voters
Kangana Ranaut asks voters to choose BJP candidate Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti from Malkapur. He shared a video of Kangana, making the appeal. “Respected Kangana Ranaut ji's appeal to the people of Malkapur! On the upcoming 20th of November, vote in large numbers for the official BJP-Mahayuti candidate, Shri Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti, by pressing the button in front of the lotus symbol under serial number 3, and ensure a resounding victory,” the candidate wrote on Twitter.
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Shaina NC prays at temple
Shaina NC visits Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of voting. She is a former BJP spokesperson, is Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.
Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Pooja Bhatt urges Mumbaikars to vote
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt urged her fans and followers on Twitter to make their votes count. She tweeted, “Please go out and vote tomorrow Mumbai. Your vote matters.”