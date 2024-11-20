Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Akshay Kumar is the earliest voter from Bollywood

Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Akshay Kumar arrives at polling booth to cast his vote.

Mumbai Election 2024 Live: Maharashtra is gearing up for a smooth electoral process as the state prepares for voting on today. With polling set to begin at 7 AM, celebrities, politicians, actors and other names from Mumbai are expected to make their way to polling booths too. Election officials have been working around the clock to finalise preparations, while security arrangements have been tightened across polling booths to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting experience for all citizens.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles.

Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise.

Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri- Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP).