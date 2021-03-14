Home / Trending / Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

Twitter can't stop sharing various posts, including memes, about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'new avatar.'
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new avatar prompted hilarious memes.(Twitter/@sarcasticyadav_)

An image of ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a monk-like look has now created quite a stir online. It has also prompted creative minds on Twitter to share rib-tickling memes which may make you giggle hard.

It all started with a tweet by Star Sports. They shared Dhoni's image along with a caption asking people what they think the cricketer’s “new avatar” is all about. The post soon prompted people to share all sorts of guesses. Just after few hours, they tweeted a video which thickened the mystery behind the look instead of solving it.

Take a look at the posts:

It didn’t take long for people to showcase their creativity and share hilariously relatable memes. Take a look at the posts to see if you relate to any.

Have you ever been asked “So where do you see yourself in 5 years in agency life?” This meme by a Twitter user can be an answer:

How does it feel when you go to the washroom without your phone? This individual has an answer:

Here’s how others reacted:

About less than an hour ago, Star Sports also shared another tweet. Here's what they shared:

What do you think the new look is all about? What would be your ‘Dhoni new avatar’ meme?

