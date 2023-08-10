Mahindra surprises boxer Nikhat Zareen with Thar SUV. Here's why

Following Nikhat Zareen's remarkable victory over Nguyen Thi Tam from Vietnam at the 2023 World Women's Boxing Championship, Mahindra & Mahindra surprised her by gifting a Thar SUV. (Also Read: Punching her way up: Nikhat Zareen)

Nikhat Zareen poses with Mahindra Thar.(Twitter/@Mahindra Thar)

The official Twitter handle of Thar shared a post on August 8 and wrote, "When you are driven by passion, becoming a two-time world champion is just another milestone. @nikhat_zareen has set a whole new standard for women and we're honouring her with the All-New Thar."

Watch the video shared by Mahindra Thar here:

In yet another post, shared nearly 14 hours ago, Mahindra Thar shared a few pictures of Nikhat Zareen with the car. They added, "India’s greatest boxing champion deserves no less than India’s greatest off-roader. Honoured to felicitate @nikhat_zareen with the All-New Thar for winning Gold at World Women's Boxing Championship 2023."

Since the second tweet was shared it has been liked several times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about the tweet:

An individual wrote, "Great idea and great moments." A second added, "More power to you @nikhat_zareen." A third commented, "Congratulations @nikhat_zareen, a very well deserved gift. More power to you, hoping to see you rise even more. May god bless you."