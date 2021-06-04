Mahindra tractor made an ‘appearance’ in this Oscar winning movie

A post documenting the appearance of a Mahindra tractor in an Oscar winning film is the recent source of Twitter chatter. Can you guess the movie in question? If you can't, this Twitter conversation between Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary (Europe West) and television producer-director Siddhartha Basu can help.

Taking to Twitter, Chakravorty shared an image along with a question. “#UngoogleableQuiz - it gladdens our hearts to see Indian brands making their presence felt on the world stage. This is a real frame of @Mahindratractor from a recent Oscar winning international film. The name of the film is?” he tweeted.

Basu shared a reply to the post along with a question for Anand Mahindra. Take a look at what he tweeted:

Many replied to the post with the correct answer, which is that it’s Korean film Minari. It’s an expansive film which explores the lives of an immigrant family adjusting to American rural life.

Anand Mahindra responded to Siddhartha Basu's question and said “I found out about it when a board member who lives in the US messaged me ecstatically.” That’s not all, this is what else he tweeted:

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What are your thoughts on the incident?