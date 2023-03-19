Mahua Moitra’s mom plays Doris Day's Que Sera Sera on piano, ‘melodious’ say people

Are you looking for a light-hearted video on a Sunday afternoon? If yes, we have a video that will do the trick. Shared on Twitter by Mahua Moitra, the clip captures her mother playing Que Sera Sera on the piano. The video is an absolute mood booster, taking many on a trip down memory lane. While some Twitter users wrote that the video ‘brought back’ childhood memories, others found it ‘melodious’.

The image shows Mahua Moitra’s mom playing Que Sera Sera on piano.(Twitter/@MahuaMoitra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Woke up to this video of my uber talented mother playing this old favourite. Happy Sunday, everyone!” wrote Mahua Moitra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video shows Mahua Moitra’s mother beautifully playing Doris Day’s iconic song Que Sera Sera on the piano.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 74,500 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The image shows Mahua Moitra’s mom playing Que Sera Sera on piano.(Twitter/@MahuaMoitra)

“How wonderful. You got a Yanni in your mummy. WoW. Update on prince Henry sought…,” wrote a Twitter user. To this, Mahua Moitra replied with a video of her pet dog Henry accompanied by the words: “Spoilt bachha.” “Aah Que Sera Sera that too getting to hear from mom, can’t ask for a better beginning of the day,” commented another. A third expressed, “Que Sera Sera - my absolute favorite and your mom is playing it so well. Reminds me of school days and our music teacher in Loreto House!!!!” “Que sera sera!! Brings back fond memories of my Uncle and late aunt who would sing this as a duet on almost all happy occasions especially the evening before a wedding the next day!” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “Lovely !!!!!!! This brought back such beautiful memories of my childhood and school music lessons !!!!!! Please tell Aunty she plays beautifully.” “Simply melodious. She plays like a pro,” posted a sixth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON