Makeup artist transforms herself into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Jethalal

You are into makeup and a regular on Instagram, then there is a very low chance that you wouldn't know who Dikshita Jindal is. She is a makeup artist based in Delhi, India who is known for her remarkable makeup transformation videos. She frequently posts videos on Instagram displaying her extraordinary makeup skills. Many are taken aback by her sheer talent.

This particular video shows how she transforms herself in an uncanny manner, into the character of Jethalal who is played by Dilip Joshi. This character is famous off of the iconic and long-running Indian television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “I heard you all asked for Jethalal? Well, wish granted. Transformed myself into Jethalal from Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Hope you guys loved it. Do tag him.”

The makeup artist also proceeded to tag the actor and the show he stars in, via their official Instagram pages. This video also doubles as a trending Reels format where the text insert reads, “When someone gives you muft ka gyaan [free advice].” We won't give away more about this funny yet skilfully-made makeup video so take a look at it for yourself:

The video was shared on Instagram just two days ago and within a short amount of time it has already received more than 2.2 lakh views. Dikshita Jindal and her amazing makeup skills have definitely garnered a lot of compliments as well.

An Instagram user wrote, “The resemblance, OMG. Epic!” “So you won this trend,” reads another comment. A third comment hilariously reads, “I am going to save it and send it to everyone. Thank you, find it relevant!”

What are your thoughts on this amazing makeup transformation?