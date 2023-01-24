Malaysian eatery sells papad as ‘Asian Nachos’, people call it ‘culinary crime’

A picture of a Malaysian restaurant’s menu is going viral on social media platforms due to the name of a famous Indian appetizer or snack sold at the place. The picture, shared by a Twitter user, shows the papad being sold as ‘Asian Nachos’ at the restaurant named Snitch by The Thieves, along with a short description and price. While many couldn’t wrap their heads around the twist given to the snack’s name, others pointed out that it is exorbitantly priced.

“A culinary crime has been committed,” read the caption shared along the photo shared on Twitter. The now-viral picture of the menu shows papad served on a plate with some pickled vegetables. The description underneath it reads, “Papadam, Avocado, Tamarind Salsa, Crispy Shallots.” According to the picture, the ‘Asian Nachos’ are priced at 27 Malaysian Ringgit, which comes to around ₹510.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the post has received more than 5.8 lakh views. The tweet has also accumulated over 9,000 likes and thousands of retweets. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“When they can call Rasam ‘Mulligatawny soup’, sambar ‘spiced lentil soup’, calling appalam ‘nachos’ is not far fetched lol. At least triangle vadaam use pannirkalam,” commented a Twitter user. “I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad” as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the ₹2 papad which I get with masala powder. I can’t afford the 27 dollars lol,” shared another. “Had the chicken version in Kuala Lumpur recently and it was not this expensive either. Pretty good in fact,” expressed a third. “That’s quite funny, calling pappadam as Asian nachos,” wrote a fourth.

