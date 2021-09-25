Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama bear ‘teaches’ cub how to use slide in playground. Watch viral video
trending

Mama bear ‘teaches’ cub how to use slide in playground. Watch viral video

An elementary school teacher captured the now-viral video of the mama bear and her cub.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The image taken from the viral video shows the mama bear waiting for her cub to slide.(Facebook/Betsie Stockslager Emry)

A video captured by an elementary school teacher involving a mama bear and her cub is going all kinds of viral online. Posted on Facebook, the video has amazed and amused many. There is a chance that it will have the same effects on you too.

Betsie Stockslager, a teacher at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, North Carolina, captured the incident.

“This MADE MY DAY - playground at school… watch the whole thing!! I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the clip:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3.3 lakh views. It has also been re-shared by many across different social media platforms. The share also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love silly bears,” wrote a Facebook user. “Amazing to see what all loving mothers have in common. Great capture Betsie! Thanks for sharing!” shared another. “Really cute to watch them being playful together,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Differently abled man creates record for walking fastest 20 m on hands

Dad and daughter engage in thought-provoking conversation in Surat Police’s PSA

ISS posts pictures taken from space of Earth’s horizon at night. Images go viral

What happens when a dog meets laser light. Watch hilarious video
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP