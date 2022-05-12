Mama cat hops onto bed, places newborn kittens next to sleeping human. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of the mama cat bringing kittens to her human was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the video, shows the mama cat bringing her kittens to her human.(Reddit/@vladgrinch)
Published on May 12, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A mama cat bringing her newborn to introduce it to her human is indeed an a wonderful situation. Something similarly delightful was captured on camera and recently shared online. The video, posted on Reddit, has left people saying aww and has also sparked laughter due to the way it ends.

The video opens to show a person sleeping on a bed with a few kittens kept next to them. Within moments, the mama cat hops onto the bed while holding another kitten in her mouth. She then places the tiny one on the person’s face. The human gently picks up the kitty and keeps it aside with the rest of the litter. To which, the cat pauses and stares at the person. It is the way the kitty

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 1.4 lakh upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“Uhhhh why are you not loving my cute little babies? How dare you,” joked a Reddit user. “I was waiting for the cat to start smacking her head at the end,” shared another. “She is so offended when her human mom just piles them up and goes back to sleep,” wrote a third. “I want you to look meow!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

